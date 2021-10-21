Is Jarvis Landry playing tonight vs. Broncos in Week 7?

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns have been hit by many injuries the last few weeks on both offense and defense. Landry started the season but suffered a sprained MCL on September 21 and was placed on the Injured Reserve list.

When Jarvis Landry was placed on IR, the Cleveland Browns activated fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was still rehabbing an ACL tear from last season.

Jarvis Landry was scheduled to be activated in time for Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, but the Browns decided not to make the move yet.

With Beckham now injured again and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also out for Thursday night's matchup against the Denver Broncos, what's Jarvis Landry's status for Thursday night and will it help the Cleveland Browns?

Is Jarvis Landry playing tonight vs. the Broncos?

As of Thursday morning, it is being reported that the Cleveland Browns are expected to activate wide receiver Jarvis Landry this afternoon, just in time for their primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns have until 4:00PM EST to activate Landry in time for the game tonight.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV For the #browns WR Jarvis Landry should probably be activated off IR today per sources. If that officially happens expect him to play. For OBJ, he has a significant shoulder injury. I’m told it’s an uphill battle to go tonight, but don’t rule him out completely just yet. For the #browns WR Jarvis Landry should probably be activated off IR today per sources. If that officially happens expect him to play. For OBJ, he has a significant shoulder injury. I’m told it’s an uphill battle to go tonight, but don’t rule him out completely just yet.

Jarvis Landry came off the Injured Reserve list on October 15, which gave the Cleveland Browns 21 days to activate him.

Choosing not to do so against the Arizona Cardinals may have been a good move, considering the aggressiveness the Arizona defense plays with.

If Jarvis Landry is in fact activated, this would be great news for the struggling Cleveland Browns offense. Number two wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sprained his shoulder last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Beckham did come out of the game, he returned to the field but in obvious pain. Beckham continues to deal with a shoulder injury and whether he can play tonight remains unknown.

With Odell Beckham Jr.'s status still a game-time decision, adding Jarvis Landry would give backup quarterback Case Keenum, a veteran wide receiver, back in the mix.

With a short week to prepare and a number of injuries on offense, it could be an uphill battle for the Browns in primetime against the Denver Broncos.

If Jarvis Landry is completely healthy and activated by tonight's game, he could see the most targets for the Cleveland Browns offense. Before going down with a knee injury, Landry had six receptions for 80 yards in two games played.

