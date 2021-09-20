When will Jarvis Landry return from injury? How does the Browns WR's absence affect the team?

Without Jarvis Landry for all but two offensive snaps on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns got their first win of the 2021 NFL season. A second-half rally secured a 31-21 triumph against the Houston Texans.

But it wasn't an easy victory. It took an entire team effort after the Browns lost their top receiver on just the second play of the game. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught a screen pass from Baker Mayfield for nine yards, dropping to the ground on the catch.

When he got up he was limping and had to be helped to the locker room with a knee injury. He was immediately taken for imaging and is expected to receive further testing on Monday morning.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that WR Jarvis Landry has an MCL sprain and is week-to-week. It’s relatively minor, so sounds like 2-3 weeks. #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that WR Jarvis Landry has an MCL sprain and is week-to-week. It’s relatively minor, so sounds like 2-3 weeks.

What is Jarvis Landry's injury prognosis?

On Monday morning, it was announced that Landry's injury fortunately isn't serious. It is an MCL sprain which will cause him to be out for about two-to-three weeks. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered the same injury last season and missed four weeks of play.

How does Jarvis Landry's injury affect the Browns in the short-term?

The Browns have already played two weeks of the season without their other star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL last season and is still working his way back. The Browns don't want to rush Beckham through his recovery process and have relied on Landry.

With Landry out for the next few weeks and without an exact timetable of when Beckham will return, the Browns will need to turn to other wide receivers. After Landry departed on Sunday afternoon, Baker Mayfield was forced to use a multitude of other receivers in his passing game, which even included running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, who each had a catch.

The only passing touchdown, however, was to Demetric Felton, who had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Austin Hooper had a team-high five catches for 40 yards. Harrison Bryant had four catches for 49 yards.

The Browns leaned more on their ground game, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including one by Mayfield. With the uncertainty of the passing game for the next few weeks until both Landry and Beckham are healthy, the Browns will need to continue focusing on their ground game. With Mayfield being a mobile quarterback, the Browns should be able to keep the ball on the ground while still using Hooper and Felton as passing options.

Long-term effects for Landry

Jarvis Landry had a streak of 111 consecutive regular-season games in which he had at least two catches. Only three other receivers in NFL history have had more than Landry: Antonio Brown, Jerry Rice and Tim Brown.

When Landry does return from injury, he may not immediately reach the caliber of play that he and Browns fans are accustomed to, but it will definitely be a welcome addition to the passing game.

