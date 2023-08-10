What happened to Buster Skrine? Former NFL DB arrested over $100,000 scam 

Former defensive back Buster Skrine, who played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, has been arrested. Former NFL players being arrested isn't a huge surprise, but the reason for Skrine's arrest is: he was running a financial scam.

Per reports, the former DB acquired $100,000 in fraudulent schemes. The ex-Brown was opening multiple bank accounts as a retired NFL star and taking money before his checks bounced.

They claimed as part of his scheme, Skrine would identify himself as a… pic.twitter.com/KLFdjCWOlF BREAKING: Former #NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday after authorities say he fraudulently obtained more than $100K from a bunch of banks throughout the country, per @tmzThey claimed as part of his scheme, Skrine would identify himself as a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Former NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday after authorities say he fraudulently obtained more than $100K from a bunch of banks throughout the country, per TMZ.

"They claimed as part of his scheme, Skrine would identify himself as a retired NFL player, open bank accounts with fraudulent checks, and then obtain a portion of the dough before the check cleared."

Skrine earned $40,372,626 over his NFL career, thanks to various contracts. For the Jets, he earned $16 million in four seasons in one of his most lucrative deals. Now, at 34, it appears that he's in desperate need of money and has resorted to defrauding banks.

Buster Skrine hit with 14 criminal charges

The Durham Regional Police Service in Canada had said that Buster Skrine was seen at multiple financial locations in the area running this scam. They have reason to believe that he has done it in many areas of Canada, as he has tried to accumulate a new fortune.

The retired NFL player has since been hit with 14 charges, including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Skrine was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He had a decent career, nabbing 10 interceptions in 158 games. He played in the NFL in 2021 when he was traded between the 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

As of now, no sentencing has been handed down, but it's likely that there could be a serious punishment headed the former San Francisco 49ers DB's way.