What happened to Cam Newton's Instagram? Panthers QB deletes account after Carolina return

On Thursday, one of the biggest news stories in NFL circles was free-agent quarterback Cam Newton signing with the Carolina Panthers for the remainder of the season. Newton, who was drafted by the Panthers and spent the majority of his career with the franchise, signed a one-year contract to finish the season in Carolina.

Known for his unique style of play on the field, Newton has also become sort of a meme because of his social media game. His Instagram and Twitter posts come with a font that makes them almost unreadable, but it is a unique feature as well.

After Newton signed with the Panthers, however, fans were quick to notice that his Instagram account was no longer up.

Has Cam Newton deleted his Instagram account?

As it turns out, Newton has, indeed, deleted his Instagram account. There's no indication of when it officially happened, but fans realized about a week ago that it wasn't up anymore.

Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis Cam Newton appears to have deleted his Instagram account? His Twitter and YouTube channel are both still up and running. Cam Newton appears to have deleted his Instagram account? His Twitter and YouTube channel are both still up and running.

Newton is one of the funniest players on and off the field, whether it's because of his style of social media writing or the cool outfits he wears. His style of play, which deemed him "the Supercam," is also impressive. He's a strong, powerful quarterback who can be effective through both the passing and running game.

Another thing that helped Newton become a more attractive option for NFL teams is that, after spending time away from the New England Patriots in August after coming in close-contact with a person who contracted COVID-19, Newton decided to get vaccinated. This means that, even if he contracts COVID-19, his time away from the Panthers should be short because a player who tests positive without being vaccinated needs to stay away from his team for 10 days.

Newton's Instagram was always a source of good fun because of the fonts he used in his writing. There's no known reason as to why he decided to delete it, but seeing how athletes are abused on social media in recent years, this could be a good reason why.

Newton is not expected to start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. P. J. Walker will be under center for the Panthers, as the veteran quarterback sits on the bench and gets up to speed on the new offense, even if it is on an old team.

