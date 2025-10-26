  • home icon
  WATCH: Video of Cam Skattebo dislocating his ankle goes viral as Giants rookie suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles

WATCH: Video of Cam Skattebo dislocating his ankle goes viral as Giants rookie suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:29 GMT
New York Giants v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
WATCH: Video of Cam Skattebo dislocating his ankle goes viral as Giants rookie suffers devastating injury vs. Eagles - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo is in the midst of a breakout rookie campaign, but the New York Giants running back has hit some turbulence, to put it lightly. The back went down with an injury in Sunday's Week 8 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and it didn't look good.

The back suffered what appeared to be a significant ankle injury, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport in a Sunday X post. The cart came out and carted the back off the field.

The injury occurred around the 8:07 minute mark of the Giants-Eagles showdown when the Giants were driving, down 14-7. Skattebo was the target of a pass from Jaxson Dart, and the back landed the wrong way, tangled with a defender. The pass was a contested catch and the ball hit the ground.

In a video clip of the game posted on X by Dov Kleiman on Sunday, Skattebo instantly knew something was wrong, but was seemingly unsure of whether he could walk off the field, staying down. The back had rushed three times for 12 yards, recording one reception.

With Skattebo out, the starting job is set to return to Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had been the lead back at the start of the year.

Cam Skattebo injury continues trend of injuries and scares for Brian Daboll

Cam Skattebo at Giants at Eagles - Source: Getty
Cam Skattebo at Giants at Eagles - Source: Getty

The New York Giants have been no strangers to injuries in 2025.

Malik Nabers is out for the season with an ACL tear, Jaxson Dart saw the inside of the blue medical tent earlier this season, although he missed only a small number of plays.

Cam Skattebo's injury is the second time this season the team's apparent long-term starter has gone down with an injury. Before Skattebo went down, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had suffered an injury, which opened the door to Skattebo's breakout. Now, with Skattebo's health in question, Tracy will seemingly get a shot to make a second first impression on Brian Daboll.

Daboll, who many have agreed has placed his hopes on the rookie quarterback and the rookie running back, can only hope to hear good news from the doctors. In the meantime, the Giants will hope to revive a season that has seen heartbeats, but no steady rhythm.

The Giants have a Week 14 bye. Depending on how much time the rookie running back misses, could set the team up for a choice whether to play the back in Week 13 or give him the extra two weeks of rest.

Of course, that is far in the future and borderline worst-case scenario, but the sight was not a pretty one for Cam Skattebo.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
