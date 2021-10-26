What happened to Carl Madsen? Former NFL referee dies after Titans vs Chiefs game

The NFL world was hit with some tragic news today as official Carl Madsen, who worked during the Tennessee Titans' dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, passed away while on his way home. He was 71.

After officiating at the Titans-Chiefs game, the veteran was driving home and had a medical emergency on Interstate 65 North. Police were informed about an SUV stalling in a lane on the highway with the driver unresponsive.

Upon reaching the site, officers broke the car window to pull Madsen out and performed CPR on him before taking him to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The official cause of his death is unknown.

Carl Madsen's NFL career

Carl Madsen is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served from 1973 to 1976. He joined the NFL's officiating staff as an on-field referee in 1997. He served in the role for 11 years before transitioning to the replay booth in 2009, where he has served since. Madsen was one of the most experienced referees still active at the time of passing.

Senior vice president of officiating training and development Walt Anderson released a statement upon learning of Madsen's passing. It read:

“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009. A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

NFL Referees Association president Scott Green also released a statement paying tribute to Madsen:

“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay. He had a nickname among his fellow officials of `Big Country,' which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”

The thoughts of everyone at Sportskeeda are with Carl Madsen's family, friends and loved ones.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar