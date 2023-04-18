What happened to Chris Smith's baby mama Petara Cordero? Ex-Partner killed in road accident weeks after child birth

The footballing world was overcome with sadness on Tuesday, as Chris Smith, a former NFL defensive end, passed away. He was just 31. However, even during his shortlived life, he had faced his own tragedy, losing his partner in a car accident in 2019.

He was with the Cleveland Browns at the time, and the horrific incident took place in the city. Smith was driving a Lamborghini with his children's mother, Petara Cordero, in the passenger seat. Due to a tyre malfunction, the car crashed into the median.

Cordero got out of the car from the passenger side and was hit by an erratic driver who crashed into the passenger side of the stalled car. She was taken to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The person who caused the death later admitted to having had drinks before the incident.

The Browns' statement at the time read:

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara. Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

What made it especially tragic at the time was that just a month before the incident, they had a daughter together. Now, unfortunately, she has lost her father too. The cause of Chris Smith's death is yet to be announced.

A look back at Chris Smith's football career

Chris Smith played high school for West Rowan and college football for the University of Arkansas. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft and played with them for three seasons before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After one season with them, he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where the aforementioned tragic accident took his girlfriend's life. It was from there that his career spiraled down.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Browns’ DL Chris Smith, whose girlfriend was tragically killed in a traffic accident last September, is making a comeback and is looking to sign with an NFL team, per source. He is feeling better and ready to resume his career. Former Browns’ DL Chris Smith, whose girlfriend was tragically killed in a traffic accident last September, is making a comeback and is looking to sign with an NFL team, per source. He is feeling better and ready to resume his career.

He moved to the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders the same year. In 2021, he moved to the Baltimore Ravens and then the Houston Texans. That was his latest involvement in the NFL.

Having not played in the 2022 season, he made a comeback in the 2023 season as an XFL player. He was registered with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Whether his performances would have been sufficient for him to get back in the NFL will now remain a great unknown. Nevertheless, for all the teams he played for and the football community he touched deeply, Chris Smith will be sorely missed.

