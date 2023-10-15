What happened to Christian McCaffrey? 49ers RB’s oblique injury in Week 6 explained

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers had a miserable afternoon, as they lost their first game of the season to the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. In a cold, tough game, third-round kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal attempt to win the game.

The afternoon was even worse for Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers running back suffered an oblique injury midway through the second half and was taken to the locker room while the offense desperately needed his help. He was later declared out for the remainder of the game midway through the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 43 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

McCaffrey wasn't the only San Francisco 49ers player to injure himself during the game. Deebo Samuel also left the contest early with a shoulder injury, but an X-ray showed that there was nothing wrong and the injury is not expected to be serious.

Christian McCaffrey's return timeline

Although the San Francisco 49ers running back couldn't be with his teammates for the final drive of the game, the oblique injury he suffered is also not expected to be serious and he should not miss the next game. The 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7's Monday Night Football.

It's worth noting that the running back sprinted off the field and also had one rushing attempt before leaving the field for good. The amount of pain limited his movements and he wasn't able to run, but it should ease in the next eight days, allowing him to suit against the Vikings.

This is not a loss that should alarm the 49ers. It wasn't the greatest game of Brock Purdy's career, but the quarterback still put his team in a good position to win the game against a tough defense. It will hurt because of playoff seeding, with the other undefeated team after five weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles, also playing in the NFC.

Still, once Christian McCaffrey returns in Week 7 along with Deebo Samuel, all should be good for one of the best teams in the league. The 49ers' loss isn't a huge problem.