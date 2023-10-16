What happened to Damien Harris? Bills RB carried in ambulance after taking brutal hit vs Giants on SNF

Buffalo Bills player Damien Harris suffered a neck injury today against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Replays showed that he was hit by Bobby Okereke when trying to make a play and it seemed to hit him on the area above his shoulders. It looked to be purely accidental but the running back stayed on the ground. It became immediately clear that it was serious.

Both sets of players called for immediate attention and the trainers were there quickly. But the nature of the injury filtered through when the ambulance came on the field. A hush descended around the home stadium in Buffalo and the entire Bills team came down on to the field to be with their stricken teammate.

Some time was taken to stabilize him before the stretcher was brought out. Damien Harris was strapped in and then was then wheeled out.

Damien Harris update

It was later revealed that Damien Harris had suffered a neck injury and was out for the game. But the good news was that when he was being stretchered off, there was a hint of a thumbs up to his teammates and the crowd, in general.

It showed that he still had movement in his extremities and the Buffalo Bills later confirmed that he had feelings in both his arms and legs. They wrote,

"Damien Harris (neck) is out for game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing."

We will know more about what happens with the running back after further testing. The sad part of the whole affair was that it was the his first carry of the game. But the good news looks to be that he might not suffer any permanent damage.

It was a particularly tough time for the Buffalo faithful in the Highmark stadium, whose entire season last year was shaken when Damar Hamlin suffered a nearly-fatal scare against the Cincinnati Bengals. It clearly brought back memories, including for the player who was present but inactive today. He was seen looking down and close to tears.

In the heat of the injury, a game that had begun with two personal fouls on kickoff changed completely in complexion as all the players came together to think about their stricken colleague. All of us at Sportskeeda wish Damien Harris a speedy recovery and hope he gets well soon and makes it back on to the field in the coming games to do what he does best.