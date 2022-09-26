What happened to DeAndre Hopkins? When does his suspension end?

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is an offensive weapon for the Arizona Cardinals. With the league's decision regarding his suspension, the Cardinals have been left without their star wide receiver.

The Cardinals have lost two of the three games played in the regular season. With Hopkins missing, quarterback Kyler Murray is counting on Marquise Brown to fill his role.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12 and ended the latter's hopes of winning consecutive games. Arizona won their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season-opening game.

The Cardinals are desperate for wins and are waiting for Hopkins' suspension to get over.

What happened to DeAndre Hopkins?

In May 2022, DeAndre Hopkins was suspended from the league as he violated the league's performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy. He tested positive for taking performance-enhancing substances, as traces of Ostarine were found in his reports.

However, Hopkins claims he never took any such substance, and the amount of Ostarine found is due to contamination in food products. He said he barely took any vitamins and asked the NFL to change the rules. In an interview, he said:

“I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man. And what it was, it was called Ostarine, and there was 0.1 percent of it found in my system. If you know what that is, it’s contamination, not something directly taken.”

When will DeAndre Hopkins return?

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. He will return in Week 7 when the Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 20.

Until Hopkins returns, Murray will play with his former college teammate Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. The Cardinals traded Brown from the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL draft. Brown has recorded 24 receptions in three games for 251 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Hopkins played only 10 games and had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed more games as he suffered an MCL injury. He will miss the opening six games, and a lot will depend on his performance as he joins in Week 7.

