What happened to Deshaun Watson? Browns QB’s season over with major injury

Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson's injury has become the talking point entering Week 11 with the quarterback now officially shut down for the season. Watson has been dealing with an injury to his shoulder all year.

On Wednesday, the franchise announced that he was done for the year.

The Browns took to social media to reveal that Watson is set to undergo surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder which will end his season.

"Postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

"Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

One point to note here is that Dr ElAttrache is the same specialist who's been guiding Aaron Rodgers in his return from an Achilles tear.

In any case, this season, Watson played in just six games going 105-for-171 for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Who is the Browns’ backup QB after Deshaun Watson's injury?

With Deshaun Watson out for the season for the Cleveland Browns, P.J. Walker becomes the starting quarterback on the Browns' depth chart.

When Watson missed games earlier this season, Walker stepped up in his place. In five games this season, he's 48-for-98 for one touchdown and four interceptions. But, he's helped lead Cleveland to a 3-1 record in the games he started.

Exploring PJ Walker’s salary: How much are Browns paying Deshaun Watson’s backup?

The Browns are paying PJ Walker $1,010,000 this season, as he signed on to be their backup quarterback.

Walker stands to be a free agent after the year and could possibly play his way into a bigger contract with another team if he has some success as a starting quarterback.

In his NFL career, Walker has earned $5,668,774 so far.

More on Deshaun Watson’s glenoid fracture

According to new reports, the Browns QB has suffered a rare Glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder. He has a displaced fracture, which indicates that the piece of bone is detached, and no longer attached to his Glenoid.

As no meds can fix this completely, Watson will require surgery which will in turn put an end to his 2023 campaign. Furthermore, Watson might mostly undergo an open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) surgery with a labral repair.

Who do the Browns face next?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are next on the Browns schedule with the game set to kick off on Sunday, November 19, at 1 PM ET. This will, of course, mark their first game since Deshaun Watson was placed on season-ending IR.

Cleveland is currently 6-3 and tied with the Steelers and one game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead. The Browns, however, are holding onto a Wild Card spot.