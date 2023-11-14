Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers came into the 2023 season with renewed optimism after a blockbuster trade that saw him exit the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons with the franchise and join the New York Jets.

The Jets, who haven't been to the playoffs since the 2010 season, were hoping that Rodgers would end their playoff drought and even end the franchise's 55-year wait for a Super Bowl title. But those dreams turned into nightmares on the quarterback's first voyage with the team, as he suffered a devastating Achilles tear during their first drive of the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The torn Achilles was expected to end Rodgers' season, however, the quarterback has been on an unfathomable road to recovery and is planning to return to the field before the end of the season. Not many believe that the 39-year-old quarterback would actually be able to return to playing less than three months after suffering the Achilles tear.

However, Rodgers refuses to yield his stance of wanting to play this season, and during his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, reiterated that he's blocking out the noise from his detractors.

He said:

"I have some very interesting thoughts that ESPN would probably try and cut off the broadcast if I started really getting into it. The same people talking about that, entertain the possibility of conspiracy about my Achilles could not possibly fathom a world in which anything related to this beautiful experimental gene therapy could be, could have any issues with that. Fascinating. I don't give a s**t."

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Will Jets QB return in time to save team?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

US Soccer megastar Megan Rapinoe, who suffered an ACL injury in her final professional game, told media that she would contact Aaron Rodgers to help aid her recovery following his incredible progress from the Achilles injury he suffered in September.

Expand Tweet

After learning about this from Pat McAfee, the quarterback reiterated his desire to play this season. He said:

"My mindset from the morning after the injury was I'm gonna try & do something that nobody has done before."

Aaron Rodgers' unwavering commitment to play again this season might prove to be nothing more than a potential injury risk. The Jets dropped to 4-5 following their heartbreaking 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. If they continue to slump, a playoff spot could already be out of the question when Rodgers is medically cleared to return.

Time is running out for the Jets to save their season, and their superstar quarterback is trying his best to make an improbable return and save their campaign.