What happened to Earl Thomas? Ex-NFL safety scammed of $1,900,000 by by ex-wife’s lover

Earl Thomas finds himself in the news again and not for his exploits on the football field, which he accomplished to such a high level. He is allegedly part of a bizarre scheme in which his identity was stolen and he was swindled our of $1.9 million.

As reported by the New York Post, his ex-wife's boyfriend is at the center of the scandal. Earl Thomas was married to Nina Thomas until 2020, when they divorced.

At the time, Nina accused her then-husband of cheating. They had further run-ins, including one where both of them were reported to have brandished weapons at each other in a parking lot, prompting authorities to order him to stay at least 400 feet away from her. She now has a lover who goes by the name of Kevin J. Thompson, who is from New Orleans.

Using that connection, Thompson has been reportedly impersonating Earl Thomas and using it to his unscruplous advantage. He was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Thomas' ex-wife's lover hatched an elaborate scheme

The details of the case are startling and extensive. Thompson stands accused of encashing Thomas’ NFL checks and stealing from his bank account. He reportedly also transferred several vehicles that belonged to Earl Thomas under his name. As reproduced from the New York Post, Thompson faces charges “including identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud.”

The way Thomas went about it is he used his own photo but allegedly forged the data of Earl Thomas on to his driving license. He reportedly created a bogus account using that. He also used it to transfer auto titles belonging to the former NFL player under his name. He is accused of even selling some of the vehicles off. It is yet unestablished how he got physical possession of the cars.

The gig unraveled after the former Super Bowl winner’s credit union in Texas detected suspicious activity at Jefferson Financial in June. They alerted authorities that their client had not opened a bank account in New Orelans.

The audacity of this purported scheme was laid out into the open when Thompson was arrested at the bank driving in Thomas' Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. He was apprehended a second time when he tried to retrieve that vehicle in another car that was reportedly stolen.

The total loss to the footballer is estimated to be around $1.9 million. Thompson is free on $730,000 bond, and his attorney has declined to comment on this matter so far.