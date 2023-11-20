What happened to Geno Smith? Why Seahawks QB is a concern for Week 12’s Thanksgiving game

Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith suffered a major scare after he was injured during their Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Donald struck Smith hard, and the defensive tackle was able to block the quarterback's throwing arm as it reached his elbow. Smith moaned in agony and took his time getting up.

Smith did leave the game for a bit but was able to return and nearly led the Seahawks to a last-second field goal to win.

Following the game, Geno Smith spoke to the media and confirmed his elbow is sore, and he's uncertain if he will be able to play on Thanksgiving Day.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also confirmed post-game that he wasn't sure if Geno Smith would be able to play on Thursday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Smith is dealing with a bruise to the back of the elbow and the short week is posing a lot of problems.

“Geno Smith is dealing with a bruise to the back of his elbow, essentially the tricep area. This is according to Pete Carroll post-game, and the fact that Geno Smith was able to get back into the game is a good sign. The issue here is timing, they have a short week, they play on Thanksgiving," Rapoport said.

Who is Geno Smith’s backup on the Seahawks depth chart?

If Geno Smith can't start on Thursday night at home against the San Francisco 49ers, Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback on Thanksgiving for the Seahawks.

Lock is the only other quarterback on the Seahawks depth chart, but Seattle does have Brett Rypien on the practice squad, who could be elevated to backup in case Lock is not able to play on Thursday.

In his career, Lock is 425-for-722 for 4,806 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

NFL Thanksgiving games schedule: All you need to know

The NFL will kick off Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m. ET as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. Detroit is currently a 7.5-point favorite heading into the matchup on Thanksgiving Day.

The Dallas Cowboys will then host the Washington Commanders at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a massive 11-point favorite ahead of the matchup, as the Cowboys are coming off a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, while Washington was stunned by the New York Giants.

The final game is at 8:20 p.m. ET as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. With Smith's status up in the air, the 49ers are currently 7-point favorites.

