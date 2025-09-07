  • home icon
  • What happened to George Kittle? 49ers TE suffers massive injury vs. Seahawks

What happened to George Kittle? 49ers TE suffers massive injury vs. Seahawks

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 07, 2025
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
What happened to George Kittle? 49ers TE suffers massive injury vs. Seahawks (Credit: IMAGN)

The San Francisco 49ers received a big blow from George Kittle after the veteran tight end exited the field with a hamstring injury. Despite starting their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks 7-0, they received 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to enter halftime down 10-7.

Kittle suffered the injury late in the first half to end a promising start to the game and the season. The 49ers announced that he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

"Injury Update: George Kittle (hamstring) is out for the rest of the game."
Before going down, Kittle had four catches for 25 yards, including the first touchdown of the game to give the Niners the first lead.

Kittle came off a 15-game season in which he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, at times being the most dangerous threat of a team that missed RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk wasn't available for today's game, either, so losing Kittle was a big blow for Kyla Shanahan's team.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More






