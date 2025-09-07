What happened to George Kittle? 49ers TE suffers massive injury vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers received a big blow from George Kittle after the veteran tight end exited the field with a hamstring injury. Despite starting their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks 7-0, they received 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to enter halftime down 10-7.Kittle suffered the injury late in the first half to end a promising start to the game and the season. The 49ers announced that he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.&quot;Injury Update: George Kittle (hamstring) is out for the rest of the game.&quot;Before going down, Kittle had four catches for 25 yards, including the first touchdown of the game to give the Niners the first lead. Kittle came off a 15-game season in which he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, at times being the most dangerous threat of a team that missed RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk.Aiyuk wasn't available for today's game, either, so losing Kittle was a big blow for Kyla Shanahan's team.