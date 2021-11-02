Sterling Shepard injury: What happened to Giants WR?

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard can't catch a break. After he was initially listed as questionable for his team's trip to Kansas City, Shepard was activated for Monday night's game.

Shepard barely practiced all week but was a full go for the Giants and had four catches for 25 yards in the first half before disaster struck. A key component of the Giants offense for Daniel Jones, Shepard was struck down late in the first half.

Shepard injured again

Shepard was lining up in the slot and released as he normally does. He got some physical attention from the Chiefs defender before pulling up lame, seemingly due to a thigh issue, and fell to the ground. After battling a hamstring injury, it now appears Shepard is injured again. Take a look at the incident below.

At first look, the incident looked to be bad news for Shepard, but after the receiver moved to the sideline, fears seemed to have allayed somewhat.

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21 Sterling Shepard is up and limping around the sideline. Looks a lot better than the initial reaction. No trainers even with him. Sterling Shepard is up and limping around the sideline. Looks a lot better than the initial reaction. No trainers even with him.

However, during the half time break, Shepard was ruled out for the rest of the game. It will come as a huge blow for Daniel Jones and the Giants offense as they try and keep pace with the high-octane attack of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Sterling Shepard OUT with a quad injury. Giants getting short on WRs ... again Sterling Shepard OUT with a quad injury. Giants getting short on WRs ... again

It is less than ideal for a Giants team that struggles to get points on the board at the best of times, even with all their receivers available. It has been a shocking run of luck for Shepard as he just managed to get back from a hamstring injury and now seems to be struck down yet again.

Constantly being hampered by injuries is not good for any player and in Shepard's case it is doubly so as he is perhaps one of the Giants' best offensive players alongside Saquon Barkley.

Depending on how long Shepard is out for, there will be huge ramifications for the Giants' season as they try to catch up with the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, who currently occupy first place in the NFC East.

The Giants need all hands on deck with their season slowly going past them and with a 2-5 record, it looks like a hopeless situation for Joe Judge's side.

