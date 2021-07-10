What happened to Greg Clark? How did the former 49ers' TE die?

The San Francisco 49ers selected tight end Greg Clark with the 77th overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft. Clark played his college football career at Stanford.

Clark played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 1997 to 2000. During Clark's four-year career, he caught 92 passes for 909 yards and four touchdowns. He also made 39 starts out of a possible 55 for the Niners.

After playing four years in the NFL, Greg Clark transitioned to real estate. His post-football career was a success.

On Friday, Greg Clark's family announced that the former San Francisco 49ers tight end had passed away at 49 years old. There haven't been reports on how Clark passed away, but his family did give insight into why they believe he died.

How did the former 49ers' TE Greg Clark die?

Former 49ers TE Greg Clark

Greg Clark's family announced that the passing of the 49ers' tight end was unexpected. They also said that his death could've been caused by the head trauma sustained during his football career. Clark's family released this statement to the public:

"His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others, and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE."

The San Francisco 49ers also released a statement about the unexpected passing of Greg Clark:

"Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Greg Clark's family and friends will remember him as a dedicated family man. Clark leaves behind his three sons and his wife of 23 years. Clark is another tough loss for the NFL community.

Former teammate Todd Husak posted this statement on his Twitter account about Greg Clark:

"So sad to lose a former teammate and a great man in Greg Clark. To anyone who needs help, it's out there. Please reach out to loved ones and let them know you care."

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a rare and progressive degenerative brain condition likely caused by repeated head trauma. There's been a lot of NFL players who have suffered from CTE. The cause of death for Greg Clark will not be determined until an autopsy is conducted.

