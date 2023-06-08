What happened to Jaycee Horn? Panthers handed huge injury setback ahead of training camp

Injuries are plaguing Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The 23-year-old Horn will miss the rest of OTAs and the required minicamp because of a left ankle and foot problem that currently has him in a walking boot, as reported by sources from Panthers.com.

Horn won't need surgery and is anticipated to be completely healed by the start of the training session at the end of July.

Horn reportedly hurt himself last weekend while he worked out alone, according to the Panthers. According to the team experts, his examination on Monday revealed there would be no need for surgery.

Horn will likely wear a walking boot for several weeks, so this additional step may be preventative.

Jaycee Horn has been the subject of long-term injuries in his NFL career

The Athletic recently had a 15-minute telephone conversation with Jaycee Horn. He talked about his injury problems, which he said he is powerless to stop.

"Obviously, I have no control over some of my injuries. Nobody is to blame for that," he said. "Goals like that will take care of themselves with solid football performance, so I've got to be ready and on the field."

The leg Jaycee Horn injured during his first season is not the same leg that is hurt now. The former first-round selection missed the final 13 games of the 2021 season due to the injury, which happened in just his third NFL game.

Horn went through wrist surgery near the close of the 2022 campaign, missing the season's last two contests.

It is crucial for Horn to continue playing for the Panthers next season because of how well he has performed when fit.

Horn has only been able to suit up for 16 out of a potential 34 games during the course of his two seasons in the league. He has recorded two tackles for loss, 58 tackles, eight pass breakups, one quarterback hit and four interceptions in 16 games.

Jaycee Horn has grown immensely since joining the league and is on the verge of becoming an alpha. The former eighth overall pick’s next major task will be maintaining his fitness throughout the season. With Ejiro Evero's direction, Horn may achieve previously unattainable levels if he stays fit.

