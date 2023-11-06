What happened to Joe Burrow's finger? Bengals QB suffers brutal injury vs Bills on SNF

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow injured his finger in the game against the Buffalo Bills today (November 5). It is bad news for the Cincinnati fans who have seen their quarterback getting beat up before this season.

He was playing on an injured calf at the beginning of the season and they could not get any offense going. Now, they will hope that this does not become any more serious and affect the second half of their season.

Based on expert knowledge, Joe Burrow suffered a nail avulsion. Blood was oozing out of his finger and unluckily, it was on his throwing hand. That meant that the trainers could not do anything to numb it as it would affect his gripping and throwing.

Joe Burrow also seen wearing the calf warmer

Joe Burrow has looked like a different person in the last few weeks after his calf injury has subsided. Initially in the season, he could not put much weight on his back foot but now we can see that he is playing the way he was in the previous two seasons. He was scrambling well in this game and looked like his old self.

But there is an indication that the 26-year-old is not completely out of danger. He was seen wearing a calf warmer today during this matchup against fellow AFC playoff contenders.

It shows that even though his calf is better, Joe Burrow is still taking all the precautions. It is very important for the Cincinnati Bengals that he does not become injured again because if there is anything the first few games have showed us, it is that they go as he goes.

The Bengals still looked good after Burrow's finger injury

While the injury looked serious, the Bengals quarterback did not seem stymied by it. He threw for one more touchdown to Drew Sample. The tight end, who is known more for his blocking ability, got empty downfield after recognizing the opportunity and Joe Burrow threw to him. He saw empty space and hurdled over a tackle to enter the endzone during the two-minute warning in the first half.

It was a great moment for Sample to score his first touchdown this season. But for the Cincinnati Bengals fans, it was even better that Joe Burrow was not feeling any discomfort.

There was a small time when they must have been worried during the first half, when right after the injury he was seen just sitting and not throwing any balls to warm up. But now they can breathe easy and hope for the best.