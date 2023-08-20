In May 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping to bolster their quarterback department, signed John Wolford from the Rams, reuniting him with Baker Mayfield, their star acquisition of the season. Three months later, it could have not gone any worse for the one-time Super Bowl champion.

During the Buccaneers' preseason game against New York Jets, Wolford suffered a neck injury after being sacked by defensive tackle Isaiah Isaiah Mack:

While on the stretcher, Wolford gave a thumbs up to indicate that he was okay:

He is now in the hospital awaiting evaluation, so hopefully his diagnosis is not as severe as initially feared.

A brief overview of John Wolford's career

John Wolford had a rather interesting college career, representing perennial Atlantic Coast Confrence doormats Wake Forest. He became the first freshman in the program's history to start all 12 games, and consequently set rookie records for attempts, passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. In his first eight games, he struggled rather greatly, throwing thirteen interceptions, but by the last four, he had improved to just one.

He showed tremendous improvement over the following years, culminating in his great senior campaign in 2017, where he set multiple school records:

Most passing yards in a season

Most touchdown passes in a season

Most total offenive yards in a season

Most overall touchdowns in a season

Highest passer rating in a season

Most overall touchdowns in a career

He was also named to the All-ACC second team and led the Demon Deacons to a win at the Belk Bowl.

After goung uncalled In the 2018 Draft, Wolford joined the New York Jets. He played one preseason game, but was cut for Davis Webb, formerly of the crosstown rival Giants.

He soon made his way into the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, becoming the starter for the Arizon Hotshots. However, the league folded during its inaugural season in 2019, with the Hotshots in prime position for a playoff spot and Wolford having the most passing touchdowns.

Wolford quickle found his way back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, proving a capable backup to Matthew Stafford. He made the playoffs twice, clinching a Lombardi in 2021-22.

Despite John Wolford’s injury, Buccaneers dominate Jets

John Wolford’s neck injury may have been unfortunate, but quite fortunately for his Buccaneers, they were already ahead by a significant margin when he left the game.

Kyle Trask, who has been tapped as the strong favorite to start over veteran Baker Mayfield, completed 20 of 28 attempts for 218 yards and a touchdown to Trey Palmer before being withdrawn from the game - only to return after Wolford’s injury.

But it was the defense that shone the brightest, intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble, while also limiting the Jets to just a pair of Greg Zuerlein field goals. The ensuing 6-13 loss for Gang Green, meanwhile, wasted a three-sack performance, with two of them from Jalyn Holmes.

