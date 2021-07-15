What happened to Jordan Matthews? Former Eagles WR is preparing for an NFL comeback at TE

Free agent Jordan Matthews is not only ready to sign with a new team, he is also ready to begin his journey at a new position as well. The 28-year-old former wide receiver has been training to become a tight end in the hope that it will bolster his value as a free agent.

Jordan Matthews is making the move to tight end

Jordan Matthews was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played with the Eagles for three seasons before being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Since then, he has spent time with the New England Patriots, a second opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles, and two different opportunities with the San Francisco 49ers all within the last few seasons.

Matthews has played only five games in the last two seasons. He didn't have any recorded stats for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

In his seven-year career thus far, he has played in 75 games, totalling 274 receptions, 22 touchdowns and over 3,200 receiving yards.

Matthews has reportedly gained 15 pounds and has been working with other NFL tight ends to learn more about the position.

Veteran ex-WR Jordan Matthews has added 15+ LBs & will work out this weekend as a TE for NFL scouts at the HUB camp in SD. He attended TEU & has been working out in Nashville with a group of TEs including George Kittle & Robert Tonyan. He is repped by noted TE agent Steve Caric. pic.twitter.com/B6JF99jh6U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2021

He also attended the recent "Tight End University" that was held in Nashville, Tennessee, incepted by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Tight ends from across the league attended "Tight End University" to work on their craft.

Jordan Matthews also participated in a HUB Football Camp this past weekend in front of NFL scouts, showcasing his ability to play his new position.

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as tight end at HUB Football camphttps://t.co/414jldbmz9 pic.twitter.com/ToziyO5j8e — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 12, 2021

If given the chance by an NFL team, Matthews may have a chance at making it as a tight end in the league. He has the physical ability to be a blocking and passing tight end. As a wide receiver, Matthews wasn't a down-field threat, so his ability to make plays as a tight end is definitely there.

One team that seems to be keeping a close eye on this recent development is said to be the San Francisco 49ers. Since he has been training with George Kittle and has spent time with the team, they will be aware of his ability.

The 49ers could also use another option at tight end, and with the experience that Matthews has in the NFL and with the 49ers, it could all work to his advantage.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha