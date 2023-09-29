What happened to Jordan Poyer? Injury update on Bills safety for Week 4 vs Dolphins

Jordan Poyer, a veteran safety for the Buffalo Bills, won't play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Poyer has been declared out for Sunday by coach Sean McDermott during his weekly interview on WGR550 on Friday. Due to a knee injury, Poyer has not participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He will also not practice on Friday.

Poyer sustained a knee injury during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders last week.

As the Bills also played without the safety in their first encounter with Miami in 2022, a 21-19 defeat at the Hard Rock Stadium, Poyer skipping out against the Dolphins is beginning to appear to be an annual habit.

Poyer has played 91% of his team's defensive snaps this season and has recorded 14 tackles. He will be a significant loss when his teams plays against the prolific Miami team on Sunday.

The Dolphins recently beat the Denver Broncos by scoring a whopping 70 points in Week 3. After three games this season, the Dolphins have amassed 1,086 passing yards, which puts them in first place in the league.

The 32-year-old veteran's role is expected to be filled by Taylor Rapp or Cam Lewis, the Bills' backup players. Damar Hamlin, who survived cardiac arrest at the end of last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, might also make his season debut due to Poyer's injury.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 4

Safety Micah Hyde, defensive end Leonard Floyd, center Ryan Bates and cornerback Siren Neal are expected to take the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. That's according to Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott's comments on Friday.

Reid Ferguson, the Bills' long snapper, was missing in practice on Thursday due to a wrist injury. McDermott, though, indicated that he will practice on Friday, meaning he could be ready for Sunday as well.

One of the most effective and most seasoned players on the Buffalo Bills' defense is Poyer, 32. For the last few years, Poyer and Hyde have made up one of the league's finest safety pairings.