What happened to Kadarius Toney? Chiefs WR ruled out of Week 12 vs Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs' struggling offense has been hit with another blow as wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of the team's divisional battle against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Toney, who has featured in all ten games for the Chiefs in the 2023 regular season, will miss the game with an ankle/hip injury. Kansas City landed the wide receiver from the New York Giants in exchange for two picks last year.

Toney has endured a tough campaign in 2023. The wide receiver has caught 22 passes for 139 receiving yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 59 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The former Giants first-round pick has broken the 30 receiving yards barrier in a game only once in ten appearances this season. Toney had a horrendous outing in the Chiefs' season-opener against the Detroit Lions, dropping three passes, including one that led to a pick-6.

Toney's numbers may not make it seem like he would be a big miss for the Chiefs against the Raiders, however, Kansas City needs all hands on deck to fix their uncharacteristically poor offense. They have been shut out in the second half in three straight games, a first in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Chiefs depth chart: Who will step up in Kadarius Toney's absence?

With Kadarius Toney out, wide receiver Rashee Rice will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The 23-year-old rookie has had an impressive debut season in the NFL. He has hauled in 36 passes for 420 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Only tight end Travis Kelce, who has recovered 64 catches for 641 receiving yards and ten touchdowns, has outperformed Rice on offense. Toney's absence through injury gives Rice the opportunity to cement his place as one of the three starting wide receivers for the Chiefs.

Here's what the Chiefs' depth chart on offense will look like for their game against the Raiders:

Starter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th QB Patrick Mahomes Blaine Gabbert RB Isiah Pacheco Jerrick McKinnon (Out) Clyde Edwards-Helaire La'Mical Perrine WR Justin Watson Skyy Moore Montrell Washington Nikko Remigio (IR) WR Rashee Rice Kadarious Toney (Out) Justyn Ross (Out) WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Richie James Mecole Hardman Jr. (IR) TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell Jody Forston (IR) LT Donovan Smith Wanya Morris Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) LG Joe Thuney Mike Caliendo C Creed Humphrey Nick Allegretti RG Trey Smith Nick Allegreti RT Jawaan Taylor Lucas Niang

The Chiefs' offense will also be without Jerick McKinnon, Justyn Ross, and Mecole Hardman Jr. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will have to dig deep to grind out a win against Las Vegas.