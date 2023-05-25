What happened to Keith Smith? Falcons FB arrested on traffic charges

The Atlanta Falcons have barely started their offseason practice, and they already have to deal with one of their players getting into trouble with the law.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Atlanta police arrested fullback Kyle Smith that afternoon in Buckhead for "traffic charges". No other details were revealed at the time the initial story came out, but Ian Rapoport later added that he had been pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration, but charged with driving with a suspended license.

When asked for comment, the Falcons put out this statement:

"We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time."

What have been Keith Smith's NFL stats so far?

After four years at San Jose State, where he led the FBS in total tackles twice, won a bowl game (the 2012 Military Bowl), and ended Derek Carr's 305-pass no-interception streak.

Smith then went undrafted in 2014, but injuries to the linebacking corps led the Dallas Cowboys to sign him as a free agent.

This began a two-season stretch of him being released to make way for others, only to be re-signed anyway to add depth. Eventually, the team decided to reassign him to the offense to increase playing time.

He finally broke out in 2016, his first season as FB, becoming a key contributor to then-rookie Ezekiel Elliott's rushing title and also contributing in special teams, despite minimal stats (three carries for five yards and two catches for 20).

He continued his form the following year, recording 10 special teams tackles (tied within the team) and two special teams forced fumbles.

Smith then joined Carr and his Oakland Raiders in 2018 as a restricted free agent, also reuniting himself with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. He played just half of a two-year contract before injuring his knee and being waived, most notably having eight special teams tackles.

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants

He joined the Atlanta Falcons afterward and has since started 26 of 66 games played, catching 22 passes for 136 yards and rushing 19 times for 48 yards.

He was re-signed for one year and $2.35 million this March, after having played out his three-year contract.

