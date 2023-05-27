What happened to Kenny Pickett? Steelers QB's SUV stolen with team's playbook

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is gearing up for his second season in the NFL. He impressed many in his rookie season and is seen as the perfect replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

Ahead of the new season, Pickett's SUV was stolen. He was doing a radio interview inside a local Chevrolet dealership when the incident occurred. The car also had the Steelers' playbook inside it.

As per Steelers.com, Christopher Carter, 60, was arrested for allegedly stealing Pickett's 2023 Genesis SUV from the dealership. According to police, Carter entered the dealership that afternoon and later left in Pickett's SUV.

Kenny Pickett's vehicle was discovered outside Carter's home, and the latter has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both felonies in Pennsylvania, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of an automobile.

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, both his car and his playbook were returned to him in good condition.

Kenny Pickett's helmet: Steelers QB reveals new details to avoid concussion

Kenny Pickett: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Pickett suffered two concussions last season, and the Steelers QB has found a new way to avoid it this season. He will be wearing a new helmet next season, which would help him in dodging concussions. Pickett revealed it during the radio interview in which his SUV was stolen.

Here's what Pickett said as per Steelers Depot:

"I show up and there's this new helmet there," Pickett said, "So I said, 'Alright, this is my helmet for the day.' I trust our equipment guys. We got the best staff in the league, I think, they do a great job in there."

"They had a new helmet like, 'Hey, this is the new quarterback one, do you want to try it?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure, throw it in there. So [I] just tried it, feeling comfortable with it, it's nice. Yeah, I'll probably roll with it."

The Steelers had a fantastic draft this year and they could be a dangerous team this upcoming season. Pickett is quite confident about his abilities, and with Mike Tomlin, their current roster could cause many problems for AFC powerhouses.

Last season, Pickett had a passer rating of 76.7 with 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 games.

