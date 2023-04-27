Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced a new beginning in last year's NFL draft as they had to select a quarterback following 18 seasons with Ben Roethlisberger.

After Big Ben retired, they took Kenny Pickett. Initially starting as a backup to Mitchell Trubisky, Pickett gradually took over the reigns. The Steelers finished with a 9-8 record, enough to keep Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season going. But they did not make the playoffs.

This year, they will be approaching the 2023 NFL draft with a focus on building around him to ensure they are competing by the end of the season. Let's evaluate the picks they have, the needs they must address and who they can get.

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the following selections in this year's NFL draft:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 32 (from CHI)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 120

Round 7: No. 234

Round 7: No. 241 (from MIN through DEN)

Pittsburgh are in a good position because they have three picks inside the top 50. The extra pick in the second round came from Chicago as they traded Chase Claypool to the Bears.

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL draft needs

The good news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers seem well settled in the quarterback department. The not-so-good news is that they have requirements on both offense and defense that they need to fill. Here are some positions they need to plug in.

Offensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL draft predictions

Assuming the draft picks stay as they are, here are some predictions for who the Pittsburgh Steelers might pick in this year's draft.

Round 1: No. 17 - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski at the NFL Combine

The consensus first pick needed for the Pittsburgh Steelers is an offensive tackle. While a lot of mock drafts have Darnell Wright listed here, we believe the Chicago Bears might take him before that. This may all turn out for the better, as Peter Skoronski might turn out to be an all-round better player. He is versatile and can play both tackle and guard.

Round 2: No. 32 - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Trenton Simpson at the NFL Combine

A team with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith should generally not look this high for a linebacker. But having failed to bring Bud Dupree back, they need another linebacker early on.

Trenton Simpson could be that guy. An extremely versatile player, he has experience playing wide and deep, and can fit into any scheme needed.

Round 2: No. 49 - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Gervon Dexter at the NFL Combine

Cam Heyward is the undisputed starter here, but he is coming towards the end of his career. There is no harm in having him mentor someone for the future.

At 6'5" and 318 pounds, Gervon Dexter is a behemoth. However, there are some doubts regarding his technique and leverage. This is where learning behind someone as good as Heyward can come in handy.

Round 3: No. 80 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Patrick Peterson in free agency, so this is not an immediate need. But Peterson is on the wrong side of 30 and depth is needed in this position.

Emmanuel Forbes is the best cornerback in the class. He is expected to fall because he weighs only 166 pounds. He has the most interceptions in the draft and will be a steal at this stage.

Round 4: No. 120 - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

A wide receiver is needed to give Kenny Pickett the weapons and the depth in his offensive kit. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are set as starters but they need someone else to play in the slot as well. The signing of Allen Robinson may be the answer, but then again, it may not.

Jonathan Mingo fits that bill perfectly. He has the skillset required to become an immediate starter when required.

Round 7: No. 234 - Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor

At the end of the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers could choose to take in one more offensive tackle to build depth in that position. At 6'7" and 302 pounds, Connor Galvin provides value with this late pick. His strength is his football intelligence and leadership, making him a perfect Mike Tomlin player. He can play as the swing tackle, when required.

Round 7: No. 241 - Tommy DeVito, QB, Illinois

Kenny Pickett was not the top-level quarterback coming out of the draft and only got picked late in the first round. He only has a partial season under his belt and one could say that the jury is still out on him. Mitchell Trubisky was given the chance to start but could not make the most of it.

Drafting a third quarterback just to add depth at this late stage might not be a bad idea.

Tommy DeVito could be the third option here. While not an insane talent, he is known for taking care of the ball, can play both run-heavy and pass-heavy schemes and can be added to the engine room.

