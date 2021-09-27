What happened to La’el Collins' ex-girlfriend? 

La'el Collins is a fantastic offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, but he also has his fair share of off-field problems.

Collins was recently suspended by the NFL after he tried to bribe the NFL's drug-test collector. Yes, you read that right. He missed multiple drug tests and then tried to bribe the drug-test collector so he wouldn't have problems with the missed tests.

But that's not Collins's most bizarre off-field story. In 2015, he was supposed to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft, maybe sneaking into the top ten. Days before the recruitment happened, Collins started to drop on every team's big board. News had broken that he was scheduled to speak with Louisiana's State Policy regarding the death of Brittney Mills, a former girlfriend.

What happened to La'el Collins' former girlfriend Brittney Mills?

On April 24, 2015, a week before the 2015 NFL Draft, Mills was shot to death when she opened the front door of her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was pregnant and received two shots to the torso; her child survived the shooting, but died a week later.

Collins was never considered a suspect, nor a person of interest. However, the fact that the police wanted to talk to him made NFL teams wipe him off their boards. Timing was a huge issue for the player, because teams would not spend a high-draft pick on a player that wasn't sure to feature for them.

At the time, Collins' attorney, Jim Boren, tried to make sure that the record was set straight regarding what Collins had to do with the police:

"It went fine; we answered all their questions," Collins' attorney, Jim Boren, told reporters. "La'el is not going to make any comments. I'm not going to have any comments. The investigation is going to continue. La'el is now going to start making an effort to start getting his football career back on track."

Collins went undrafted after his agents threatened to sit out his rookie season if he was drafted from the third round or beyond. It was because he would then be subject to the rookie wage scale and his salary would be smaller.

The right tackle signed with the Dallas Cowboys because he was not allowed to re-enter the 2016 NFL draft. He became a cornerstone piece for the Cowboys' offensive line, signing a five-year contract extension in 2019.

