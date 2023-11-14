What happened to Leighton Vander Esch? Cowboys LB's career in jeopardy after major injury

Dallas Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's 2023 season is over, and his career is now in jeopardy. Vander Esch suffered a season-ending neck injury in Dallas' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8.

Vander Esch was eligible to come off of injured reserve this week following the setback. However, he's been having lingering symptoms of the neck injury, so the Cowboys decided to think long-term about their linebacker and shut him down for the rest of the season.

Owner Jerry Jones spoke this morning on 105.3 The Fan and announced the news, saying that his injury could be long-term.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving, but of course, it's such a very significant loss for us," Jones said. "He's an integral part of that defense out there. We just wish him well, and just the nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month.

"It has everything to do with what's best in his interest."

Some think Leighton Vander Esch could have suffered his season-ending neck injury from a dirty block by 49ers Trent Williams

Leighton Vander Esch during Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

Vander Esch's neck injury occurred in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. After news circulated that he was done for the season, fans may have pinpointed which play Vander Esch suffered the season-ending setback.

He was injured on a play in which he was pushed from behind into the right leg of teammate Micah Parsons by the 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

Expand Tweet

Leighton Vander Esch injury history

Leighton Vander Esch during Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Vander Esch has had a long list of injuries throughout his football career. Even before the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in 2018, he had a history of neck issues. He missed the final seven of nine games during the 2019 season due to a neck injury.

Following a fusion procedure, Vander Esch would play in the next 41 out of 51 games, missing time in 2020 with a broken collarbone, an ankle injury and another neck injury in 2021.

He missed the last four games of the 2022 regular season due to a stinger injury.

With the history he's had, this very well could be a career-ending injury for the Cowboys linebacker.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jerry Jones, 105.3 The Fan and H/T Sportskeeda.