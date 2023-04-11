What happened to Michael Jefferson? Louisiana’s WR suffers injuries in car crash ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson, thought to be a mid-round NFL draft pick in 2023, was involved in a multi-car crash in Mobile, Alabama on Sunday night. The crash requires multiple surgeries per his agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars.

Jefferson became an important player for the Ragin' Cajuns' offense in 2021 but his breakout season came a year later, when he amassed 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over 51 receptions as a redshirt senior. He stood out during the Shrine Bown in Las Vegas, which earned him an NFL Scouting Combine invite.

Details of the crash are still unclear. Many draft analysts had projected him to become a rotational receiver selected in the middle rounds with a small chance of becoming a starting wide receiver for any team.

When will the 2023 NFL Draft happen? And where?

The event will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27 to April 29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city on May 22, 2019. The Chicago Bears were set to have the first overall pick, but they traded it to the Carolina Panthers.

There will be 259 total picks divided into 7 rounds considering regular selections and compensatory picks.

What are the NFL compensatory draft picks? Why do teams receive them?

The first way to get compensated depends on the contracts signed by former players in free agency. Depending on the deals they sign, you can get from a third- to a seventh-round pick. The yearly average is one of the main reasons to award a pick.

The other way to get extra picks is by losing minority coaches, which is why the 49ers have seven of them in the 2023 NFL draft for example. The loss of Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh helped them due to a new rule instituted by the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, which changed the way that teams are awarded extra picks.

NFL Combine

Some teams have mastered the art of getting compensatory picks. The Baltimore Ravens are a fine example of an organization that knows when to let a player go because they're going to be compensated by the NFL anyway.

The compensatory picks can also be dealt now, which is a change from the 2020 CBA.

