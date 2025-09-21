What happened to Mike Evans? Bucs WR hit with massive injury blow in Week 3 as sports doctor delivers bad news

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured another win, the absence of Mike Evans calls for concern. The wide receiver left the Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday with an injury in the fourth quarter, and his return was announced as questionable.The veteran wide receiver suffered a non-contact injury, limping off the field, and immediately headed to the locker room as the Buccaneers capped the drive with a field goal, extending their lead to 26-14. His frustration while heading out offers a clue to the extent of the injury.Sports surgeon and injury analyst Deepak Chona believes that Mike Evans has suffered a hamstring injury against the Jets. The injury typically sidelines players for two to three weeks. However, Evans’ age and soft tissue history are bound to make him spend more time out.Evans has dealt with hamstring issues in the past. He missed three games due to a hamstring tear last season and another three back in 2019. The wide receiver and the Buccaneers will hope the sideline period doesn't extend beyond that.Before the injury, Evans recorded four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. The wide receiver has now hauled in 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He joins Chris Brown and Jalon McMillan in the list of injured receivers for the Bucs.Mike Evans, who's in his 12th season with the Bucs, is looking to put out another 1,000 receiving yards season, after reaching that feat for 11 consecutive seasons. He currently ties with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the most consecutive seasons with 1,000+ yards.Retirement rumors set to intensify after Mike Evans' latest injuryThere are already rumors in the air linking Mike Evans to retiring after the 2025 season. The injury he suffered against the Jets is now set to intensify that. The wide receiver gave a hint at his plans in an interview with The Athletic’s Zak Keffer for a story about his childhood.“I plan on having one of my best seasons,” Evans told The Athletic. “And if I retire after this year, I don’t think it’ll be a shock to people... I’m close to the end, that’s all I’ll say.”Evans was drafted by the Buccaneers out of Texas A&amp;M in 2014 with the seventh pick. He was instrumental to the team's Super Bowl LV success and has made the Pro Bowl six times. He will be leaving the NFL as a future Hall of Famer whenever he decides to retire.