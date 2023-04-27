What happened to Montez Hardy II? NFL employee’s tragic killing has Philly police digging for info

Montez Hardy II, an employee for NFL Films, was tragically shot and killed on the morning of Easter Sunday at the age of 27. Hardy II was an audio engineer who lost his life in Philadelphia as the authorities are still looking into his death a month later.

He was an intern at NFL Films before transitioning over four years ago from part-time to full-time status. Vince Caputo, the Vice President of Audio at NFL Films, spoke to the Cherry Hill (N.J.) Courier-Post about Hardy II:

"I had the pleasure of watching him grow from a seasonal hire into someone that we really appreciated and could recognize that he was extremely talented. He had a great work ethic.

"Montez was the kind of guy who, once he had his own responsibility completed, he’d go around the whole department, asking if he could help.”

He attended the Philadelphia Creative & Performing Arts High School and the Berklee College of Music, playing the drums. Montez Hardy II's colleagues at NFL Films started a GoFundMe page to raise money in honor of the musician and audio engineer from New Jersey.

Per the fundraiser, all of the money would be going to "the music programs that helped to shape his life." The fundraiser spoke of his accomplishments and the impact his death still has on his family:

"An accomplished musician and audio engineer, Montez attended Philadelphia Creative & Performing Arts High School, as well as the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and was building a successful career in the Audio Department at NFL Films. His loss has been devastating for his family and for all who knew and loved him."

The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking for help to find his killer. Anyone with information regarding his murder should call its tip hotline at 215-686-8477.

Montez Hardy II's father on his son's Life

In speaking with the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, Montez Hardy II's father commented that his son "was on his way," as he engaged in a career in audio engineering and as a musician.

Hardy II started playing the drums at the age of seven. His father said his son went from making "noise to music" quickly after picking up a pair of sticks. Hardy II is survived by his parents, Montez G. and Kim Hardy, and sister Casselle Russell.

