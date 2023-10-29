What happened to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube? Fans express frustration after disastrous experience in Week 8

NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to enjoy every single game throughout the season via YouTube. However, there were some issues that impacted user experience in Week 8.

Fans were up in arms as technical difficulties marred the stream this week. Several fans took to Twitter (X) to express their outrage over missing out on the action in Week 8:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

YouTube purchased the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket this year. Sunday Ticket is the league's streaming package that lets football fans watch games that are out-of-market games.

It was a bad week for the service. The stream froze regularly, and one could not rely on it to watch the game.

YouTube released a statement just as fans were calling the service out:

"If you're experiencing buffering issues on YouTube our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we'll follow-up here once this has been resolved."

There were reports that the service didn't impact all customers, but it seems as though it was enough to cause a collective outrage.

Week 8 recap: What did the NFL Sunday Ticket fiasco rob fans of?

26 teams played in the early and late windows in Week 8 of the 2023 season. The Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the Houston Texans.

The battle of New York saw the Jets come out on top over the Giants in overtime. Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons. He threw for four touchdowns in the Titans' win.

Were you impacted by the NFL Sunday Ticket fiasco in Week 8? Sound off in the comments section