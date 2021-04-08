What happened to Phillip Adams? Why did he kill himself?

Former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot six people in York County on Wednesday. Five of the six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie and James Lewis were among the five individuals who were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth victim suffered serious gunshot wounds in the mass shooting by Phillip Adams.
Adams spent seven years in the NFL and was known as a journeyman playing for multiple teams. Phillip Adams' NFL career was riddled with injuries, ultimately, those injuries made him walk away from the game of football. Early Thursday morning, Adams reportedly took his own life after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon.
After killing five individuals, Philip Adams fled the scene and the York County Sheriff's Office went on a manhunt for the former NFL player. The York County Sheriff's Office searched for a number of hours before finding Phillip Adams in a nearby home where he had self-inflicted wounds that caused his death.
Why did Phillip Adams kill the five individuals?
With the case being open and active, it hasn't been reported on the reasoning behind why Phillip Adams shot and killed the five individuals. According to the StarTribune, a source spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the situation. The source said that Adams' parents lived near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that Adams had been treated by the doctor in the past.
With the doctor helping Phillip Adams in the past, there could've been an altercation that led to Adams shooting the innocent individuals. Unfortunately for the family, Phillip Adams most likely had an issue with the doctor and the other victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
What made Phillip Adams kill himself after the shooting?
Adams suffered multiple injuries that included two concussions. So far, nothing has been reported on Adams' mental state at the time of the incident. Adams took his own life after shooting the five victims a little after midnight on Thursday morning.
The reasoning behind why Phillip Adams took his own life is unknown. It could've been because of the acts that he just committed against the family. According to media reports, the investigation is still active and the police will release a statement soon.