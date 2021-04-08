What happened to Phillip Adams? Why did he kill himself?

Former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot six people in York County on Wednesday. Five of the six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie and James Lewis were among the five individuals who were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth victim suffered serious gunshot wounds in the mass shooting by Phillip Adams.

Adams spent seven years in the NFL and was known as a journeyman playing for multiple teams. Phillip Adams' NFL career was riddled with injuries, ultimately, those injuries made him walk away from the game of football. Early Thursday morning, Adams reportedly took his own life after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon.

After killing five individuals, Philip Adams fled the scene and the York County Sheriff's Office went on a manhunt for the former NFL player. The York County Sheriff's Office searched for a number of hours before finding Phillip Adams in a nearby home where he had self-inflicted wounds that caused his death.

Why did Phillip Adams kill the five individuals?

Former DB Phillip Adams

With the case being open and active, it hasn't been reported on the reasoning behind why Phillip Adams shot and killed the five individuals. According to the StarTribune, a source spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the situation. The source said that Adams' parents lived near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that Adams had been treated by the doctor in the past.

The gunman who killed five people, including a prominent doctor in South Carolina, was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. https://t.co/czoSzW2yf1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2021

With the doctor helping Phillip Adams in the past, there could've been an altercation that led to Adams shooting the innocent individuals. Unfortunately for the family, Phillip Adams most likely had an issue with the doctor and the other victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

What made Phillip Adams kill himself after the shooting?

Former Seahawks DB Phillip Adams

Adams suffered multiple injuries that included two concussions. So far, nothing has been reported on Adams' mental state at the time of the incident. Adams took his own life after shooting the five victims a little after midnight on Thursday morning.

Chris Benoit, Aaron Hernandez, Jovan Belcher, and now Phillip Adams. How much is too much before we actually do something about the obvious dangerous effects of long term brain damage? https://t.co/K6HI9pwrUe — Dexter Granderson (@mmadexter) April 8, 2021

The reasoning behind why Phillip Adams took his own life is unknown. It could've been because of the acts that he just committed against the family. According to media reports, the investigation is still active and the police will release a statement soon.