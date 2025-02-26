What happened to Rachaad White? FBI steps in after shocking extortion attempt on Buccaneers RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is dealing with a situation that caused the FBI to get involved. ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine confirmed the news that White is dealing with "an extortion attempt" but the remainder of the details regarding the situation have not been made public.

Michelle Gervais, Esq. and TJ Grimaldi, Esq. issued a statement on the situation regarding Rachaad White., via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."

This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to provide updates to the situation as they become available.

What's next for Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason?

Rachaad White is entering his fourth season in the NFL as he was drafted in the third round (91st overall) in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arizona State. The 26-year-old has been the team's starting running back. That said, his RB duties may be further shared with Bucky Irving in the upcoming season, owing to the youngster having a solid breakout campaign last year.

For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a position of strength as they are coming off winning the NFC South. However, there are some clear needs that the team needs to address this offseason to bolster their roster. The first position is wide receiver as Chris Godwin is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Buccaneers are also needing to improve their offensive line as they were constantly under pressure. The only free agent out of the starting offensive line last season is left guard Ben Bredeson but all three players on the left guard depth chart are also unrestricted free agents as well.

There are some players that the team can focus on during the 2025 NFL Combine as they currently hold the 19th pick in the upcoming draft. They have some needs on defense as well, but the offense needs to improve going forward if the Bucs want to be successful.

