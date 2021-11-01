Rob Gronkowski injury: What happened to Buccaneers TE?

Rob Gronkowski's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active lineup was short-lived, as the tight end left the game against the New Orleans Saints at halftime due to back spasms.

Gronkowski missed about a month after suffering a rib injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. He was a game-time decision for the game against the Saints and did start the game. But his body didn't do him any favors, and he couldn't make it until the end.

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski now ruled out with back spasms Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski now ruled out with back spasms

What happened to Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski was active for the first time since Week 3 after being sidelined due to a rib injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Rams. He was part of a group of critical veteran players, alongside linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman, whose status for the game was questionable. They all returned from injuries to an all-important NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Gronk's comeback didn't last long. He played only five snaps during Sunday's game, had a single target in the red zone where the pass was broken up, and he didn't return after halftime. Gronkowski has a lengthy history of back problems, so this has to be worrying for the Buccaneers.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Buccaneers Communications @BuccaneersComms Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is Out for the remainder of today’s game (back spasms). Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is Out for the remainder of today’s game (back spasms). Gronk’s back issues are well known, so this is worrying. He played five snaps today before leaving the game. twitter.com/BuccaneersComm… Gronk’s back issues are well known, so this is worrying. He played five snaps today before leaving the game. twitter.com/BuccaneersComm…

The tight end wasn't the only pass catcher unavailable to Brady throughout the game. Star wide receiver Antonio Brown was inactive as he's still nursing an ankle injury, which limited some of the Buccaneers' options.

Thankfully, the team's main strength is their offensive depth, so they had enough players to cover up ground for Brown and Gronkowski's absences. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson stepped up and scored his first career touchdown in a 50-yard reception.

Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay's head coach, made it clear that, while Gronkowski was deemed active, he would only be used in situational plays, such as third downs and in the red zone.

The expectation is that Gronkowski will be available to play in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team when the Buccaneers return from their bye week.

Jameis Winston also left the game with an injury

It wasn't the only significant injury in the game. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was ruled out in the second quarter after a horse-collar tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. Winston's left leg bent awkwardly and it looked like he suffered a high ankle sprain.

The injury has since been confirmed to be an ACL issue.

There is no official timetable for Winston to return. Trevor Siemian, the third quarterback on the depth chart, finished the game for the Saints as backup quarterback Taysom Hill was inactive with a concussion.

