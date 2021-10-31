Is Rob Gronkowski playing tonight vs Saints in Week 8?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski rolled back the years earlier this season, catching two touchdown passes in Weeks 1 and 2.

Tom Brady's favorite target had 12 receptions through the first two games for 129 yards and four touchdowns. He was having a good game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 before a vicious hit from linebacker Terell Lewis prematurely ended his day. He had four catches for 55 yards before being knocked out of the game.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



This was the initial hit on Gronk.



@JayGlazer The #Bucs initially gave Gronkowski X-Rays following his injury and it came back negative so they put him back in the #Rams game. CT later revealed the injuries.This was the initial hit on Gronk. @JayGlazer The #Bucs initially gave Gronkowski X-Rays following his injury and it came back negative so they put him back in the #Rams game. CT later revealed the injuries. This was the initial hit on Gronk.https://t.co/UPuHsuwktp

Gronkowski's rib injury has kept him out since. The veteran tight end has missed the Buccaneers' past four games. Will he play tonight in Week 8 against the Saints?

Rob Gronkowski likely to play tonight against the Saints

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are likely to get a timely boost, as Rob Gronkowski, a limited participant in practice this week, is expected to return to the starting lineup against the Saints.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Players expected to play Sunday include Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Stephon Gilmore, Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance and Darrell Taylor. Players expected to play Sunday include Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Stephon Gilmore, Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance and Darrell Taylor.

With Antonio Brown out, Gronkowski's return is a massive boost for Brady and the Buccaneers. The tight end is not only a substantial pass-catching threat but is also a significant factor in run-blocking and creating lanes for running backs. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones will also be delighted to have Gronkowski back on the field.

Buccaneers' fearsome offense after Gronkowski's return

The tight end may have missed four games, but Brady and the Buccaneers haven't missed a beat. They are 4-0 in Gronkowski's absence and are averaging 32.5 points per game during that period.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have carried the receiving load in Gronkowski's absence, while Fournette and Jones have continued to punish teams on the ground. Both running backs are also excellent pass-catchers from the backfield.

Brady is leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns and is about to get his favorite red-zone target back in the lineup. Expect the veteran quarterback to fill the stat sheet against the New Orleans Saints.

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are on pace for over 1,000 yards receiving, while Brady is on pace to break Peyton Manning's single-season passing yards record. The Buccaneers offense is loaded with serious talent and will have Gronkowski and, most likely, Antonio Brown back to full health by Week 10.

It's going to take a miracle and a half for teams to keep pace with Brady and the Buccaneers offense this season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar