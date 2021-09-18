What happened to Roger Brown? How did he die?

Roger Brown is an NFL legend who played in the 60s and was part of the Fearsome Foursome, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive line which is widely considered as the most dominant defensive line in NFL history.

Brown, who was also a restaurant owner in Portsmouth, died Friday at the age of 84. The reasons for his death are unknown at the time.

One of the most dominant NFL players from the '60s, Brown amassed two straight First-Team All-Pro honors and six-straight Pro Bowl nods during the same decade. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1960 NFL Draft and later moved to the Los Angeles Rams in 1967, playing three seasons with the team.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay Rest in peace, Roger Brown, great defensive lineman of the '60s. At 300 pounds, Roger was huge for the era, and he was part of the famed "Fearsome Foursome" toward the end of his career. Rest in peace, Roger Brown, great defensive lineman of the '60s. At 300 pounds, Roger was huge for the era, and he was part of the famed "Fearsome Foursome" toward the end of his career.

Brown was a major figure on and off the field

Brown was highly regarded by both teams he represented during his NFL career. Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp released the following statement regarding his passing:

“Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team’s history. Roger’s career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family.”

During the 1962 season, his best in the league, where he was both an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, he played a huge part in the game known as the Thanksgiving Day Massacre. The Lions defense sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr 11 times, with Brown recording seven of them.

He's been credited with 78 sacks, two interceptions and three safeties during his 10-year playing career. Brown was also the first NFL player known to weigh more than 300 lbs.

He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 1967 and was paired with Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen to create the Fearsome Foursome, a group known for taking the Rams from a perennial .500 team to one of the powerhouses in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams' Fearsome Foursome

Dave Birkett @davebirkett Sad news Roger Brown, one of the original Fearsome Foursome, passing away. He told me last year he was still gonna show up at his restaurant every day to greet the customers even during Covid. Sad news Roger Brown, one of the original Fearsome Foursome, passing away. He told me last year he was still gonna show up at his restaurant every day to greet the customers even during Covid.

The Roger Brown's Restaurant released the following statement regarding Brown's passing:

Also Read

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear Roger Brown,” wrote the staff of Brown’s namesake restaurant in Olde Towne Portsmouth. “Roger passed away this morning around 2:00am. The legacy he’s created has made him valued member of our community and he will be deeply missed. Those of us who have had the privilege of knowing and working with Roger have lost a dear friend and inspiring mentor.”

The cause of his death is still unknown as of now.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar