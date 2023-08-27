What happened to Ryan Jensen? Buccaneers suffer massive injury blow ahead of 2023 NFL season

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost a key piece of their protection in Ryan Jensen, and it could turn out to be worse than initially thought.

During the Buccaneers' preseason ender against the Baltimore Ravens, general manager Jason Licht announced that the team had put their erstwhile-starting center on injured reserve for the entirety of the 2023 season. Jensen is in the middle of a three-year, $39 million contract that he had signed in 2022.

Licht said:

“Ryan (is) arguably one of the best linemen in franchise history, one of the best free agent signings we’ve had. It’s gonna be hard to replicate or clone him. We can only hope to come close.

“He’s gonna be with us all year. He’s very excited about this team. He wants to help with the O-line. He’s taken a particular interest in (second-round rookie guard) Cody Mauch.”

Ian Rapoport also noted that, given Jensen's history with injuries, his career may have ended right then and there:

Ryan Jensen injury history

Ever since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, Ryan Jensen had not exactly been the healthiest person.

The former Baltimore Ravens center had his first issues in 2018, his hamstring bothering him in Weeks 11 and 12. The following year, he had back and elbow issues.

When Tom Brady arrived in 2020, Jensen managed to remain healthy, as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. The injury concerns returned the following year (ankle, hip, and shoulder); however, they did not hinder him from making the Pro Bowl and helping the team reach the Divisional Round.

But the most significant injury came during the 2022 preseason. He suffered a brutal knee injury (four torn muscles and two broken bones to be exact), but opted against surgery and somehow managed to get cleared and activated for the Wild Card Round. Speaking to ESPN almost seven months after that game, he said:

"It was a crazy road. Looking back, probably shouldn't have played, but at the same time it was one of the ones I wanted to go out there and help the team and be out there with my guys...

"It was a mental battle. There were days where I just broke down and frankly just sobbed. It was tough. It was a tough year. But now, I think it's grown me as a person, as a man, to be a better dad, a better husband."

That game would turn out to be the last of Brady's career, and now it may have been Jensen's as well.

