What happened to Sergio Brown? Ex-Patriots safety goes missing, mother's body found dead in Maywood

Some tragic news has emerged in relation to former Patriots safety Sergio Brown. The former NFL safety, was reported missing in Maywood, Illinois along with his mother, Myrtle Brown. The authorities got involved after family members notified them that they were unable to make contact with either of them.

They were reportedly last seen on August 25, 2023 when they were supposed to leave his residence for a family reunion in Mississippi. They never arrived at the stated location.

The initial search did not return a result. The expanded search, however, revealed a tragedy as Myrtle Brown's unresponsive body was found near a creek behind her home and was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. She was 73. So far, no news has emerged of the 35 year old Sergio Brown but the investigation is still ongoing.

The authorities are asking anyone with information about the case or Sergio Brown's whereabouts to contact the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.

Revisiting Sergio Brown's career

Sergio Brown went undrafted in 2010 but was picked up by the New England Patriots. He did not make the 53-man roster initially but made his debut in October of that year. He recorded four tackles in his debut against the San Diego Chargers. He started the next season as the starting Strong safety for the Patriots in 2011. He was waived by them in 2012.

He also signed with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills but never established himself as a gameday player. His career in the NFL followed his college career at the University of Notre Dame. His high school career began in Maywood, where he returned to when this tragic event took place.

Sergio Brown's Instagram account listed him as an entrepreneur. He was clearly keeping in touch with the community where he began his football education and hosting camps to help kids get the same opportunity that he got.

He had teamed up with Aaron Peppers, who had coached him earlier. The former NFL safety had said,

“We’ve always wanted to do something to give back to the kids. I’ve always wanted to have a camp. There are basketball camps and we wanted to give the football kids something to do as well.”

However, the football and the wider community will never be the same after this tragedy and it is a tremendous loss for many people.