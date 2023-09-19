Is Sergio Brown in Mexico? Confusion reigns supreme after latest developments on ex-NFL player

After going missing amid the homicide-ruled death of his mother, Sergio Brown has seemingly leaked his own whereabouts - Mexico. The former NFL player has recently been mentioned in some unsettling news. He was declared missing over the previous week.

Also discovered dead in their house was his mom, who had been reported missing. Her death was declared a homicide, according to law enforcement officials. Naturally, this has caused some football supporters to assume something catastrophic about Brown.

Fans were understandably concerned, considering this alarming turn of events.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Police received a doorbell video from a neighbor who claimed to have last seen Brown and his mother on September 14, just a few days before their disappearance was reported. The former NFL player allegedly built a bonfire while putting out the trash on that day.

The Neighborhood Talk reports that Brown uploaded a video on Instagram yesterday before hastily removing it. It's possible that he did this because he discovered the video exposed where he was, which seemed to be Mexico City. Additionally, it appears that an identical clip later surfaced on another one of Brown's Instagram accounts without an identifiable location identifier.

On Sunday, Brown's brother Nick uploaded a memorial to his mother on social media, noting that Sergio was still missing.

"I just want him to know that I love him and that he should come home if anyone knows where he is," said Nick.

Expand Tweet

Sergio Brown has called the reports about him missing "false"

In the clip, Sergio Brown shared on Instagram on Monday, he asserts that he believed his mother was on vacation even though she had just retired. In addition, he claims that the FBI and police visited his home, among other things, but it is uncertain exactly what he intends.

Brown called the allegations that he was missing "fake news" and that the FBI was involved in his mother's demise.

Expand Tweet

Many of Brown's statements in the video lacked rationality, and viewers' comments on the clip raised suspicions that the former Buffalo Bills player could not be fully conscious right now.

Whatever took place, it is tragic that Brown's mother passed away.