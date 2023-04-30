What happened to Shaquil Barrett’s daughter? Bucs LB suffers fatal loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered a tragic loss this weekend. On Sunday morning, Barrett's daughter, Arrayah, passed away at the family home.

Arrayah was the youngest of four children that Barrett has had with his wife, Jordanna. Following the tragic news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the following statement on Twitter:

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Shaquil Barrett's daughter's cause of death

Shaquil Barrett during Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Shaquil Barrett's daughter, Arrayah, passed away due to drowning. Tampa police responded to a call around 9:30 AM regarding a child falling into a pool. After falling into the family's pool, was transported to a local hospital where she had lifesaving measures taken on her. She was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased.

There is an ongoing investigation regarding the situation but police believe it to be accidental with no suspicious play.

Barrett is entering his fifth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined Tampa Bay in 2019 on a one-year deal and got franchise tagged in 2020. In 2021, he signed a four-year $72 million deal after recoding a career-high 19.5 sacks dureing the 2020 season.

In his nine-year career in the NFL, Barrett has recorded 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, one safety, two interceptions, 16 pass deflections, 19 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

