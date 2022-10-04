What happened to Terry Bradshaw? NFL Hall of Famer's illness explained

Terry Bradshaw revealed on Sunday that he fought cancer twice during the last year. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback spoke about his struggles throughout the treatment process on Fox's NFL pregame show.

What happened to Terry Bradshaw?

Now working as an analyst on the show, Terry Bradshaw mentioned an event that took place in the studio last Sunday. He said:

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer."

After being diagnosed with bladder cancer in November last year, the 74-year-old went to Yale University Medical Center. There, he went through surgery and treatment.

However, later in March, Terry felt pain in his neck and had to get an MRI. It was discovered that he had a rare skin cancer (Merkel cell tumor). Immediately after, he went through surgery at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

Terry Bradshaw is now cancer free

While discussing his journey through two disastrous situations, Terry Bradshaw also disclosed that he is now free of cancer. He said:

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

The highly skilled QB achieved incredible success in his 14-year run for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradshaw led his side in lifting the Super Bowl trophy four times in his career.

Moreover, the veteran has two Super Bowl MVP titles under his name and also won the NFL MVP award in 1978. He has racked up a total of 2,257 yards and 32 touchdowns in his entire career.

Terry did not end his career after his retirement. He eventually moved to work as an analyst for the Fox pregame show. In addition, he has also worked for a reality show with his family, "The Bradshaw Bunch."

