What happened to Tim Johnson? What is he doing now?

Tim Johnson founded the HIP Football League in March 2017. As a former NFL linebacker, he is well aware of the dangers caused by the brutal sport. Thus, he created HIP (Head Injury Prevention) to allow younger athletes to enjoy the game without injury risks.

While HIP still plays 11-on-11 football, they have made some changes to make the game safer. They don’t use facemasks on their helmets and prohibit tackling and head-to-head contact.

Instead, they consider a run play dead when three defensive players made a two-hand tag on the runner. Only one defender with a two-hand tag on the ball carrier’s sides or hips is needed to end pass plays.

Johnson leveraged HIP Football League to create HIP MD, LLC in January 2020. The company produces the world’s first 3D-printed anti-concussion brain gear. The so-called Brilliant Brain Crown is also designed to impact while monitoring the brain’s activity through brainwaves.

Aside from these companies, Tim Johnson is also the Executive Liaison for PI&I Motor Express at the Alabama Trucking Terminal in Fairfield. P.I. & I. is a trucking company that offers flatbed carriers.

Tim Johnson net worth 2023

Johnson’s business interests and previous salaries put his net worth at $5 million. After his NFL career, Tim Johnson served as Director of Player Personnel at his alma mater, Youngstown State, from March 2020 to December 2021.

He was embroiled in controversy when he made physical contact with Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton in a March 2021 game. It led to his ban on the sidelines during Youngstown State and Missouri Valley Conference games throughout the season.

Before serving that role with the Penguins, the 2001 undrafted free agent had his first taste of professional football with NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire. Johnson signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and played for the squad until 2005.

He was best known for his blocked punt in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While his block was returned for a touchdown by Eric Johnson, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Buccaneers, 48-21.

Johnson joined the Baltimore Ravens in the 2006 offseason and played one season for the team. It wasn’t his first stint in Baltimore because the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2001.

Unfortunately, he didn’t make the final 53-man roster that year. While he didn’t make it to the Week 1 line-up, he gained popularity via his Shannon Sharpe impersonation during Season 1 of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Tim Johnson also became a member of the 2001 Chicago Bears practice squad. He competed for a roster spot the following year but was unsuccessful.

