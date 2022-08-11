What happened to Tom Brady? Buccaneers QB to skip practice for "personal reasons"

When Tom Brady faces off against the Miami Dolphins, there's always something to look forward to. That, however, will not be the case this Saturday night.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to face the Dolphins this weekend, Tom Brady will not be on the field for the preseason game, with the quarterback taking some time off for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

How long will Tom Brady be out for?

While Tom Brady was seen at practice talking to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week, the Bucs star was excused from practice Thursday and is expected to be away from the Bucs for a few days.

Rapoport added that Tom Brady is "fine," and the team is fully onboard with his reasons for being absent from training.

Kyle Trask will suit up for the Bucs in his absence as the second-year quarterback looks to get some playing time and experience under his belt.

Trask looked a little wobbly in training, particularly on one play where he threw a high pass tipped by Jaelon Darden, which ultimately ended in an interception by cornerback Jamal Dean. He also threw a couple of interceptions when during the Bucs' 11-on-11 drills.

Nevertheless, the game against the Dolphins should provide Trask with some valuable minutes considering he was inactive every week last season as the No. 3 quarterback.

Trask, picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was widely seen as the heir apparent to Brady, but a section of fans also veered to the other side, claiming he would merely be a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Brady's absence could come at a crucial time for Trask. It could also determine whether the Bucs look to move for a veteran quarterback if and when Brady decides to call time on his glorious career.

Quarterbacks aside, the Buccaneers have had a mixed offseason so far.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin suited up for practice for the first time since suffering an unfortunate ACL tear in December. Todd Bowles said the Bucs aren't going to rush Godwin but are seeing gradual progress in his recovery.

Bucs down four WRs for today's practice -- Julio Jones has veteran day, Mike Evans, Breshad Perriman, and Russell Gage are out with injuries and Chris Godwin is limited. The backups get a chance to shine -- Deven Thompkins, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson.

Elsewhere, Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring in practice and left early. Evans has a history of persistent hamstring injuries but is still the Bucs' all-time leader in nearly every major receiving category.

Robert Hainsey also left this week's joint practice session with the Dolphins early, though he isn't expected to miss too much time in the preseason.

