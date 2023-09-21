What happened to Trevon Diggs? Cowboys suffer major blow in practice ahead of Week 3 vs Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs enjoyed the lion's share of plaudits through two weeks of NFL action. However, it appears one of the league's top cornerbacks could be out of action for a while.

Ahead of their Week 3 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Diggs suffered a knee injury in practice. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Diggs left the field on crutches.

As per the latest update, Diggs has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. This is a huge blow for the Cowboys, who had one of the best defenses in the league.

The Cowboys star joins a long list of players who have suffered ACL or other season-ending injuries this season. Hopefully, he'll be able to make a full recovery.

Dak Prescott also acknowledged the injury, here's what he said as per the Athletic's Jon Machota:

“I’m not going to speak on anything. It’s way too early. I saw what I guess a couple of you saw, him leaving the field. But prayers, hoping for the best.”

Trevon Diggs' injury a major blow to Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' defense was the talk of the town after Week 2, with Dallas maintaining its pristine start to the season with a 2-0 record. They shut down the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and kept the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets at bay with a 30-10 win.

In the middle of it all was Diggs, who marshaled a watertight Dallas defense.

Against the Jets, Diggs faced five targets and didn't give up a single reception. His tally for the season currently stands at a total of two on eight targets.

In addition, opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 1.0 when facing Diggs.

Alongside offseason addition Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys were widely seen to have one of the league's top cornerback duos. Dallas will now have to wait for further updates on Diggs' knee injury.