Maimi Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s house in Southwest Ranches caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, who was busy with Dolphins practice in Miami Gardens, was alerted by the authorities about the fire.

Tyreek’s large $6,500,000-worth mansion is located in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court. Multiple reports suggest that no one was present inside the home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters were spotted on the roof of the multimillion-dollar mansion as fire billowed from the mansion’s roof. Local reports state that the fire upgraded to a 2-alarm fire and a few more firefighters were called to the scene to combat the blaze. No injuries were reported so far.

As per reports, the fire was extinguished around 3:00 pm but a large hole was seen on the roof.

Tyreek Hill Miami house: Latest update on fire at Dolphins WR's mansion

Hill purchased his new Miami mansion for a reported $6.9 million by paying the full price straight up. Not too long ago, the dynamic wide receiver uploaded a video giving a house tour via his YouTube channel and said that the house is one of the best ones that he has ever lived in.

Property records state that Hill's mansion was built in 2007. It has 9,326 sqft of indoor living space on a 2.28-acre plot. The mansion had seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a massive pool, a full-size basketball court, two guest houses, and a home theater,

At the start of the 2022 NFL season, Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

Dolphins release statement on Tyreek Hill's house incident

As per WSVN7, the Dolphins have released this statement:

"Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation."

Tua Tagovaila was not aware of the incident and only came to know about the fire after the practice was over. He said:

"I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable, but I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."

Hill and the Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. The Dolphins are coming off a brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and will hope to get the win against the Bills in Week 18 to eliminate them from the playoff race.

This is a developing story and will be updated with relevant information shortly