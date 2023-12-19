What happened to Zach Wilson? Jets QB's mom Lisa gives scary update after gruesome concussion vs Dolphins

Zach Wilson's mother Lisa has explained what happened to her son after a scary concussion against the Miami Dolphins. It was a bad day for the New York Jets as they were not only shut out, but the loss ended any chance of them making it to the postseason.

There was some confusion as the New York quarterback was taken out of the game only to return and then take another blow before being ruled out with concussion. Because he was not seen going into the protocol earlier, there were some doubts about what had happened. Now his mother, Lisa, explained what transpired during the game.

Lisa Wilson gives update on what happened to Zach Wilson

Lisa Wilson said that initially Zach Wilson was hit in the first quarter, which caused him to fumble and lose the football. The quarterback was not feeling well after that contact to his head but did not want to let the team down with the season on the line. So, he reportedly continued to play before being hit in the head again.

That is where it becomes scary because as Lisa Wilson reported, he started losing clear vision and depth perception. He took himself out at that moment having not reported his condition in the earlier instance to the coaches and the trainers.

Jets need to fix O-Line before Aaron Rodgers' return

What Zach Wilson's mother said cannot be verified outside of medical experts and the team. However, what every fan watched with their own eyes is that Zach Wilson was left to suffer behind the Jets offensive line.

Much has been made of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury this season but it came on a sack because the offensive line could not block. It was a concern going into this year's NFL draft, but they did not address the issue. The Jets need to ensure that they get the right protection for their quarterbacks in the coming season.

Whether they do so through free agency or get a rookie is a choice that the management team will have to make. But for too long, New York has failed to address this issue.

The turnover at the quarterback position for the franchise has been immense; they have used more than three starters in each of the past two seasons. It has always been excused by saying that players in that position were not good enough. That reason will not work with a four-time MVP and it is time that the offensive line learns to protect.