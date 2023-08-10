Quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be confident that he and the New York Jets will have success this season. Fans and analysts keep mentioning the veteran quarterback and the offensive weapons he has.

However, Pat McAfee posed a question to former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody that may be problematic for the Jets this season. McAfee showed concern for the Jets offensive line that will be tasked with protecting Rodgers. He then asked Woody his opinion on the line, and he, too, showed concern.

"The question mark has always been all of the tackles," Woody said. "We know that Dwyane Brown, who's 38 years old, is on the PUP list trying to work himself back from offseason shoulder surgery. They've got competition at right tackle between Billy Turner and Max Mitchell. And then the biggest wild card is Mekhi Becton coming back from knee surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's the most talented guy, but hasn't played in two years. So, you combine all of that and it's like, what the hell is going on? And as good as Aaron Rodgers is or as good as Pat Mahomes is some of these other quarterbacks if you're getting hit in the mouth, it doesn't matter. You can't protect the guys, it doesn't matter.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



If you can't find a way to protect your QB nothing else matters" ~ @damienwoody



#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/IhO5FLugUP "I've been vocal about the Jets offensive line heading into the season because they do have some question marks..If you can't find a way to protect your QB nothing else matters" ~ @damienwoody

Both McAfee and Woody agreed that NFL teams are capable of winning without a solid offensive line. Patrick Mahomes made his way to Super Bowl LV without many of his starting offensive lineman. However, with the questions revolving around Mekhi Becton and veteran Dwayne Brown, will Aaron Rodgers find success?

Aaron Rodgers loses patience with offense during training camp

It seems that the early days of bliss may be over for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. What has seemed to be a tranquil transition for the 39-year-old quarterback and his teammates may not be one any longer.

In a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, his teammates noticed the lack of patience he suddently had when things weren't going right.

“I could see that changing, yeah," Corey Davis said. "He’s been real patient, real lenient with us, and working with us and making sure we get everything down, which is what we need. But I could imagine it going the other way if it doesn’t pick up.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Aaron Rodgers honeymoon isn't over yet, but the Jets got a glimpse on Wednesday of what will happen if things go sideways once the season gets rolling. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

The quarterback's attitude twoards his new teammates will no doubt be under a microscope this season. Their overall success could depend on everyone getting working together.