"What the hell happened here?": JJ Watt stunned after Texans' fan left bleeding over intense fight during Week 1 Rams game

The crowd went berserk during the Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Week 1 game at SoFi Stadium on Monday. A female Texans fan left the stands with a bloody face after a Rams fan punched her. Both fans were kicked out of the stadium by the authorities.The woman was donning a J.J. Watt #99 jersey and had to be helped to the exit by the security guards. The former Texans defensive end was stunned after watching a clip of the fight and shared his reaction on his X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Alright, I need the story. What the hell happened here?&quot; Watt wrote.According to TikTok user &quot;GSpeedGreg,&quot; a lady Rams fan in the upper deck's front row was the first to touch the injured woman, and nearly every LA fan took her side.Another eyewitness, Kim, said that the guy who punched the Texans fan was holding a baby while throwing fists and should be locked up for child endangerment.More people who saw the incident claimed that the Rams fans started things off and weren't concerned about the child. They were causing trouble for the couple who were cheering for the Texans to make them give up their seats, and when they countered, the LA fans got violent.How did the LA Rams do against the Texans in the 2025 season opener at home?Contrary to what happened in the stands, the business on the gridiron was rather bland. It was a sluggish start, and the scoreboard read 0-0 until Ka'imi Fairbairn scored a field goal from 51 yards to give the Houston Texans the lead towards the end of the first quarter.Houston doubled their lead in the 11th minute of the second half with another field goal from Fairbairn, who converted from 45 yards. In the last minute of the first half, Kyren Williams rushed in for a touchdown. They got a one-point lead as Joshua Karty's attempt for one point was good. Fairbairn scored another field goal to take the lead back only 50 seconds later.Matthew Stafford's pass was caught by Davis Allen for a TD only minutes into the second half, giving the fans a hope for a much exciting 30 minutes. However, that was the last productive drive of the game as the LA clinched a 14-9 victory over Houston.