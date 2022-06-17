“What the hell is Rusty Hardin and Deshaun Watson trying to do?” - NFL analyst dumbfounded by Browns QB’s failure to settle lawsuits out of court

Deshaun Watson and his legal team's strategy to combat the growing number of accusers claiming Watson committed sex crimes has been questioned, clowned, and everything in between.

Rusty Hardin, the lead attorney for Watson's defense, has spoken in a way that has given the public the idea that he doesn't see his client asking for 'happy endings' as an illegal act. The defense's convictions have led to them not attempting to settle the cases out of court.

Breitbart News @BreitbartNews A Texas police detective testified that she determined that Cleveland Browns player Deshaun Watson did commit crimes during her investigation. trib.al/XVeniK7 A Texas police detective testified that she determined that Cleveland Browns player Deshaun Watson did commit crimes during her investigation. trib.al/XVeniK7

Chris Simms called the defense's decision out on NBC Sport's Pro Football Talk, since the court of public opinion could ultimately doom Deshaun Watson and his remaining NFL goals:

"I mean, he's already made a huge lump sum of money already that. I would think that all of that has gone up, no doubt about it. I mean, he's in a tougher spot. The court of public opinion is more aggressively, you know, behind the 24 plaintiffs now that it was Deshaun Watson to where I would think again, that makes the price tag go up."

Offseason Chopz @Pchopz_ We’ve been talking about it. It has always been the best interest of Watson and the NFL to negotiate the suspension. There’s no way the NFL wants this to be appealed or go to court because that could mean Deshaun plays week 1. We’ve been talking about it. It has always been the best interest of Watson and the NFL to negotiate the suspension. There’s no way the NFL wants this to be appealed or go to court because that could mean Deshaun plays week 1.

The episode saw Simms openly question what the defense was even trying to do amidst a poor performance in the public eye:

"And then there's the desperation aspect of, 'hey, we know you want to get this done,' which is not going to give them as much, you know, negotiating wiggle room there. So that's why I don't really understand. I don't get it, honestly. I'm a little bit at the point of like, what the hell is Rusty Hardin and Deshaun Watson trying to do right now?"

Deshaun Watson and Rusty Hardin upset the wrong prosecution

Tony Buzbee is not a prominent Houston politician for no reason. The legal shark has made a name for himself by preying on defense attorneys like Rusty Hardin, who has acted brazenly in the face of serious allegations and massive nondisclosure payments.

The defense is believed to have put itself on the backfoot by not engaging Buzbee's firm when the firm reached out looking for $100,000 for Ashley Solis, Watson's very first accuser.

The defense relies heavily on the success of its legal strategy, having refused to grab certain lifelines that have been thrown their way. However, the legal system moves slowly, so only time will tell how big a penalty Watson will ultimately incur.

